Coach of top-ranked Riverdale Baptist may not return

Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), the No. 1 team in the Super 25 baseball rankings and the winner of 97 of its past 100 games, may have to compete next season without coach Ryan Terrill.

Tarik Harris, the dean of students for Riverdale Baptist, said that Terrill would not be returning because he declined to return as a physical education teacher.

“Our baseball coach, Ryan Terrill is not returning, but that’s a personal choice,” Harris said. “We will be having a baseball program moving forward in middle school, JV and varsity. (Terrill) is looking at colleges. I would think when you have the No. 1 team in high school that jobs will be there for you.”

Terrill said that while he wasn’t planning on returning as a physical education teacher at Riverdale Baptist, his departure as a coach wasn’t imminent.

“The bottom line is we had an incredible season,” he said. “It just boils down to whether we will have the finances to run the program the right way. I’m haven’t accepted any other offers.”

Ryan Terrill has been involved with the school since he attended kindergarten there. His father, Terry Terrill, was the Crusaders’ baseball coach for 38 years, winning more than 1,000 games. In 2015, Ryan took over as the head coach but Terry is still the school’s athletic director and assistant baseball coach. The senior Terrill said no coaching search has been started because there’s no need yet for one.

“As athletic director, if Ryan decides not to come back, which he hasn’t at this point, I’ll be conducting a search,” Terrill said. “If he decides to come back to coach, he’ll be the coach.”