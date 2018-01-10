Coach of undefeated Colorado girls basketball team resigns, and no one knows why

A veteran coach of an undefeated Colorado girls basketball team resigned in mid-December. Those he left behind are still trying to understand why.

As reported by the Denver Post, Golden girls basketball coach Tim Hammond stepped down from his position suddenly on December 15, with his team still an undefeated 6-0 at the time. Hammond’s assistant Mike Osborne has since stepped in to his role without a beat, with the Demons now a perfect 11-0.

That Golden has still yet to lose is not an enormous surprise. The Demons were expected to be deep and talented and are currently ranked No. 2 in local news rankings. What is more confounding is the motivation behind Hammond’s resignation, particularly with the team off to such a dominant start.

“Tim came out of retirement and was looking at one last shot at a team, and it wasn’t for him at this point,” Golden athletic director J.C. Summers told the Post. “He decided to step down. …

“I honestly don’t know (why he resigned). That’s his own personal feelings.”

The truly remarkable part about Golden’s success in recent seasons is the turmoil at the top that has served as a backdrop to it all. Osborne is Golden’s fourth girls basketball coach in three seasons, though the program entered the season with a 39-11 record despite those coaching changes.

Now the Demons are rallying behind Osborne on the bench, with the aim the same: A second girls basketball state title in school history, no matter who is on rolling out the balls in practice.