College football signee arrested on drugs charges two weeks before reporting

A recent high school graduate and football star who was set to report to college on June 28 was arrested as part of a longstanding, comprehensive gang and narcotics investigation.

As reported by Cape Fear collaborative ABC/CBS affiliate WWAY and the Star News, among other outlets, former New Hanover football star Wizdom Ryjiek Vaughn, who went by Wiz Vaughn, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and sell/ deliver cocaine. The investigation focused on drug trafficking patterns around New Hanover High School, with eight arrests announced simultaneously.

Of those eight, Vaughn — and one of his former teammates, 17-year-old defensive back Shaquam Kemp — were clearly the names that stood out. A two-sport star at New Hanover, Vaughn was the star running back on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 3AA state champion squad. He was named the game’s MVP as New Hanover captured the first state title in a 27-17 victory against A.C. Reynolds.

Out of that success Vaughn was recruited by a variety of Division I FCS programs as well as Appalachian State. He eventually signed with North Carolina A&T and as of now is still scheduled to report to the school on June 28 to begin summer training for the fall season.

That could still proceed on schedule after a reduced bond following a judge’s hearing that included testimony from Vaughn’s uncle, and an agreement on the part of District Court Judge Lindsey McKee that Vaughn should be allowed the opportunity to proceed with his potential career at North Carolina A&T, provided the school continues to support him.

BREAKING: Wiz Vaughn, MVP of New Hanover's state championship win, arrested by @WilmingtonPD and charged with possession w/ intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Shaquam Kemp, a rising senior on team, facing similar charges.

“Mr. Vaughn, that never happens, just so you know,” McKee told Vaughn and his representatives in court, per the Star News.

Vaughn is still subject to electronic monitoring but will be allowed to attend school, practices, church and any medical appointments. With North Carolina A&T coaches supporting the teen while he awaits further trial on the accusations, there’s every chance that Vaughn could still compete for the Aggies, either this year or in the near future.

“You’ve got an uncle here who cares very much about you, and it sounds like you have a very bright future ahead of you,” McKee told the court according to the Star News.