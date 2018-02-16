Colorado brother and sister could both win boys wrestling state titles

A brother and sister tandem are attempting to make Colorado wrestling history when both compete for state wrestling titles … in the boys division.

As reported by Denver ABC affiliate KMGH, Conifer wrestling duo Zander and Cayden Condit both qualified to compete at the state wrestling meet held at Denver’s Pepsi Center this forthcoming weekend. Sophomore Zander Condit will be competing in the 132-pound classification while freshman Cayden Condit will compete at 106 pounds.

The elder Condit sibling has won six of the eight events in which he’s been entered in his second campaign. That makes him one of the favorites at the Colorado state meet. Meanwhile, Cayden Condit’s best result at a tournament has been third, which she has claimed four times during the 2017-18 season.

That makes Cayden Condit a distinct underdog, but given the hectic, uncertain nature of major tournaments, she’s still very much in the mix.

“I’m trying to be the first girl to place, and possibly win, at state,” Cayden Condit told CHSAA Now in an earlier interview. “It’s very difficult, I have learned that. For a few matches I have gone against the kids that I will go against at state, and it’s helped me prepare for what I will see there. Because there’s going to be some juniors and seniors who cut down more who are really strong.

“I realize wrestling guys at an older age, they’re a lot stronger than me. So I have to work more on my speed and my technique, more than just trying to overpower them, because that’s not going to happen.”

Video of Cayden Condit's state-qualifying win in wrestlebacks at 3A Region 3 tourney. pic.twitter.com/YQCBZZ3cOW — Michael Hicks (@MHicks12571) February 10, 2018

As for Zander, he’ll be focused on finishing what he started as a freshmen, when he finished with a third-place finish at the state meet. While he tries to take his accomplishment two steps farther, he’ll also have an eye on his sister, who he absolutely believes could have a special performance on tap.

The siblings’ coach agrees:

“She’s just another wrestler. She just goes out and competes like anyone else would, if not harder,” Conifer wrestling coach Trenton Watson told KMGH. “They’ve had brothers and sisters make it but they’ve never placed (or won). And I think there’s a good chance that could change this year.”