Colorado baseball coach resigns midseason because he drank beer at a Diamondbacks game attended with players

Of all the reasons for a coach to resign, this is a novel one: Bayfield baseball coach Danny Petrie has stepped down following a spring break trip where he took players to an Arizona Diamondbacks game and drank beer.

Petrie was in his second season at Bayfield, which rushed out to a 7-4 overall record and 4-0 mark in the 3A Intermountain League a year after falling in the regional championship game.

Per the Pine River Times, a newspaper imprint of the Durango Herald, the Bayfield baseball team traveled to a tournament in Arizona March 26-29 over the school’s spring break. After a rough 0-3 performance the team traveled together to Phoenix to watch the Diamondbacks play. That’s where Petrie allegedly was seen drinking beer (the number of alcoholic beverages he consumed has not been reported) and then driving some of the players back to the rental house the team had rented together.

The Bayfield School Board has standard policies that prohibit the use of any alcohol or drugs by school employees while traveling on a school trip. Because of those standard policies, Petrie was in effect in violation of the terms of his employment as soon as he imbibed any amount of beer at the game.

That being said, it remains unknown whether it was the alcohol itself or Petrie’s decision to drive some players home from the game after drinking that inspired his departure.

Perhaps it was a blend of the two. Whatever the motivation, Petrie’s absence has opened a role for Jake Forsythe, the assistant coach who will fill in for the remainder of the season before the school district undergoes a comprehensive search following the 2018 season.