Colorado teams climbing Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Three Colorado teams rose in the latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Broomfield (Colo.) moved up three spots to No. 3, while Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) is up five spots to No. 8. Those two will face-off for the 5A state championship Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Windsor (Colo.), who will play for the 4A state title, enters the rankings at No. 18.

Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City) remains the No. 1 team.

The other newcomers are Marist (Atlanta), Leesville (Raleigh, N.C.), Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.), Millard North (Omaha), Walled Lake Northern (Commerce, Mich.), Vestavia Hills (Ala.), Patriot (Nokesville, Va.), Westminster (Atlanta), Milton (Ga.), and St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis).

The final rankings will be released June 19.