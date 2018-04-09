The state of Colorado is nearing a critical decision that could change how and whether players transfer between schools.

As reported by the Denver Post, the Colorado High School Athletic Association is due to vote on an amendment that would treat summer transfers exactly like midyear and athletically motivated moves, leaving all who engage them ineligible to compete for a full academic year.

Colorado is an open enrollment state, so students and their parents can choose which school they attend. It’s just that further moves after their initial decision will come with a more strict penalty.

“We knew we just had to get the language in place to be able to have people maybe think twice about transferring,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green told the Post. “This new bylaw may keep some of those kids more stable, help some of those local programs be more sustainable and reach competitive equity and maybe stop some of the athletic-based transfers.”

Whether the new regulations has the desired effect remains to be seen, but it’s a strong statement on behalf of the CHSAA as it tries to change the expectations of permissability around transfers in an attempt to stem the flow of football and basketball players between schools.