Colquitt County linebacker J.J. Peterson commits to Vols

SAN ANTONIO — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) linebacker J.J. Peterson found the hat he was looking for.

Peterson, who said earlier in the week that he was planning on committing to Tennessee, followed through with that pledge on Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“I’m going to Tennessee and it’s not because of (new head coach Jeremy) Pruitt, (Kevin) Sherrer or the coach who’s coming from Florida State (Charles Kelly),” Peterson said. “I’ve got two players (from Colquitt) who are there in (redshirt freshman defensive lineman) Ja’Quain Blakely and (freshman defensive back) Shawn Shamburger. Those are two people I can start something with and every time I play with them, I have a good time.”

The No. 2-ranked tackle by 247Sports.com, he had 110 tackles and five sacks this past season at Colquitt County, helping the Packers reach the 7A state championship game.

He chose the Vols over Alabama or Auburn. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has been recruiting Peterson for years, first as an assistant at Georgia and then at Alabama.