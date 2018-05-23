Conn. baseball playoff decided by rock-paper-scissors ... if a commissioner lets it stand

It may be the most epic baseball playoff matchup in history, and it didn’t even involve a pitch.

As reported by GametimeCT.com, a Southern Connecticut Conference baseball quarterfinal between Amity and North Haven was postponed due to weather, but still earned a result when the two teams decided to play rock-paper-scissors to decide a winner. The lighthearted battle went 11 rounds, with North Haven eventually emerging with a 6-5 upset victory with a deft use of scissors.

The issue is that whether the teams wanted it or not, the result won’t count in the official SCC logs. Per GametimeCT.com’s Peter Paguaga — whose “game story” may be the most epic piece of baseball prose of the past calendar year — the SCC commissioner’s office is now determining whether to accept the rock-paper-scissors result as the equivalent of an actual baseball game.

The odds of that ruling coming down in the affirmative are probably equivalent to pasta in a propellor. In short, it ain’t happening.

Still, the creativity employed by both teams, and the enthusiasm of using a unique way of deciding a result during a time crunch, likely brought more enjoyment than anything else either could have done. And if enjoyment is the entire goal for high school sports, which is allegedly the most genuine and earnest form of athletics, shouldn’t that be enough to justify accepting a rock-paper-scissors battle as a bona fide baseball quarterfinal result?

Yet maybe we’re all off base here. Maybe the real thing that’s needed is a new sport entirely. Forget other emerging sports like rugby and ultimate frisbee. It’s time for competitive high school Rochambeau. We know a couple Connecticut schools who would gladly kick that off.