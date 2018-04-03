Conn. basketball coach resigns after arrest for heroin possession

An assistant basketball coach at New Canaan High School in Fairfield County has resigned after he was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

Jose Amor, an assistant basketball coach at New Canaan High School, stepped down from his role three days after he was arrested in possession of heroin and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

The former Stamford Westhill assistant coach was found in possession of a variety of illegal drugs, as detailed by the Stamford Advocate:

Officers noticed a partially opened container on the passenger seat, which appeared to have possible contraband inside. An officer removed the container and found 20 folds of heroin, Hohn said. While Amor was being booked, police found several tablets of Percocet — a pain medication made from oxycodone and acetaminophen — on him as well as a pill grinder and a straw with powder residue on it, Hohn said. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was released after posting a $10,000 court appearance bond.

The coach was reportedly found passed out behind the wheel of his car. Amor was previously cited in another criminal case related to one of his former players, whom he allegedly tipped off when he was the subject of an investigation into a shooting. That charge was eventually erased.

It seems unlikely these charges will go the same way.