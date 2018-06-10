Controversy clouds Colorado high school's first state title in boys swimming

Is Windsor High School’s first state title in boys swimming tainted because the second-place team was disqualified from a relay?

Coach Trevor Timmons certainly doesn’t think so.

“Our swimmers worked incredibly hard, and if you look at scoring going into the meet and where it was going after the first day and where it ended up, we just continued through great swims and hard work to move up,” he said Tuesday.

“Every one of our relays, every time they dove into the pool set a new record. All new school records Friday during prelims and again Saturday during finals. That just shows much heart and drive that the swimmers put into the state meet.”

Still, the Associated Press and other media outlets across the state reported over the holiday weekend that Discovery Canyon, a Colorado Springs school, should have won the Class 4A title during the May 18-19 state championships at the Air Force Academy.

To back that claim, they pointed to the disqualification of Discovery Canyon’s 400-yard freestyle relay team because one of the four swimmers had a manufacturer’s logo larger than rules allow on his swimsuit. Discovery Canyon had the fastest preliminary time in the relay, 3 minutes, 14.78 seconds, and would have earned anywhere from 40 points for a first-place finish to 22 points for eighth place by successfully completing the eight-team final the following day.

Windsor, which earned 28 points for its fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, won the team title by eight points, 202-194.

Teams are often disqualified from relays in major meets for a variety of reasons, though, Timmons said.

“It’s part of the territory,” he said. “We normally see relay disqualifications for false starts. I can’t think of a state meet where there hasn’t been a top team that wasn’t disqualified in a relay here or there because of a false start.”

Windsor had to swim a clean final, too, avoiding stroke violations; bumping a lane marker and impeding with a swimmer in an adjacent lane; and false starts, to win its first state title.

And the coach had to make sure his team’s swimsuits were legal under the rules of the National Federation of High School Associations, which the Colorado High School Activities Association follows.

