Former Louisville basketball commit Courtney Ramey headed to Texas

An April recruiting push for Class of 2018 guard Courtney Ramey turned out to be a little too late for the new Louisville basketball staff.

Ramey, a 6-foot-3 high school senior from St. Louis, pledged to sign with Texas on Friday, picking the Longhorns over Louisville, Missouri and Oklahoma State.

Ramey’s announcement ends a twisting-and-turning recruiting saga that included a commitment and de-commitment from Louisville last year, then Louisville’s new staff saying it wasn’t recruiting Ramey two weeks ago only to jump back in the race a day later.

It also leaves Louisville in a tough spot. Chris Mack and his staff sought guards to add to next season’s roster but missed on five prospects they have pursued this month. Four of those players were graduate transfers, while Ramey was the lone high schooler.

Per my son Courtney Ramey words: "After a long deligent process on which me and my family did our best to keep it just between us, the time has come after a lot of prayer and being very patient. I have finally decided on the school I want to attend:" pic.twitter.com/L4uW0GWvtY — Terrell Ramey (@Rameybasketball) April 27, 2018

For more, visit the Courier-Journal