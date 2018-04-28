USA Today Sports

Former Louisville basketball commit Courtney Ramey headed to Texas

Former Louisville basketball commit Courtney Ramey headed to Texas

Former Louisville basketball commit Courtney Ramey headed to Texas

An April recruiting push for Class of 2018 guard Courtney Ramey turned out to be a little too late for the new Louisville basketball staff.

Ramey, a 6-foot-3 high school senior from St. Louis, pledged to sign with Texas on Friday, picking the Longhorns over Louisville, Missouri and Oklahoma State.

Ramey’s announcement ends a twisting-and-turning recruiting saga that included a commitment and de-commitment from Louisville last year, then Louisville’s new staff saying it wasn’t recruiting Ramey two weeks ago only to jump back in the race a day later.

It also leaves Louisville in a tough spot. Chris Mack and his staff sought guards to add to next season’s roster but missed on five prospects they have pursued this month. Four of those players were graduate transfers, while Ramey was the lone high schooler.

Former Louisville basketball commit Courtney Ramey headed to Texas
