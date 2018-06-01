Cracks found in new $70 million Texas football stadium

MCKINNEY, Texas — During a presentation at a special McKinney ISD board meeting, Chief Financial Officer Jason Bird told board members that there is “greater than anticipated cracking” in several areas of the newly built stadium.

Those areas, per the presentation, include the home and visitor concourses along with the visitor concourse lower bowl wall–that is the wall at the foot of the visitor’s concourse at the very top of the lower bowl of seating.

Both visitor and home concourses are underneath the second deck of seating.

During the meeting, both the architect and construction companies that are working on the project currently were present. Those companies are Manhattan Construction, and the architect—Stantec.

According to Bird, officials with McKinney ISD noticed the cracking in January of this year.

The stadium was expected to be completed by the end of last year. It’s currently not known when things will be fixed. An outside forensic engineer has been hired to tackle the issue and try to determine what’s wrong.

