Cretin-Derham Hall wins Minn. state title with buzzer-beating dunk

Each year there are a handful of state basketball championships won on last second plays. None will come more flamboyantly than the bucket that won the Minnesota Class 4A state title for Super 25 No. 21 Cretin-Derham Hall.

In a classic title tussle from the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Cretin-Derham Hall (CDH) trailed fellow state power Apple Valley and Duke signee Tre Jones 78-77 with just 5.5 seconds left. CDH held the ball with an inbounds play just behind midcourt. Three quick slipstream passes later, Daniel Oturu, a four-star Minnesota commit, was flushing home a game-winning dunk, giving CDH a 79-78 lead with just 0.5 seconds remaining.

Daniel Oturu throws down the GAME WINNING DUNK with less than a second left in the state finals 😱 @oturu65 @CDH_Raiders pic.twitter.com/0L1j24XlZD — Overtime (@overtime) March 25, 2018

As chronicled by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the immaculate final possession handed Cretin-Derham Hall the program’s first state title in 25 years. It also cost Apple Valley and the Jones family another state title, despite Tre Jones’ commanding 35-point performance.

Here’s another angle of the final dunk of deliverance:

Cretin-Derham Hall wins the Minnesota 4A State Championship at the horn! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/vxzG39HrF6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2018

“The dream kind of came true,” Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. told the Pioneer Press. “You hope you have an opportunity and you’re blessed with one, and when the time comes and you execute, it’s pretty special.”

Added a crestfallen Tre Jones: