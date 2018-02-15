Cubs star Anthony Rizzo sends support to former high school

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted support for the victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting at his high school in Florida and pleaded for change.

Rizzo tweeted: “Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and (sic) our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers “

Rizzo is a three-time All-Star who helped lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Series. In 2007, he was a sixth-round draft choice out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas by the Boston Red Sox.

Last year, he won the prestigious Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award from the MLB Players Association. The award is given to the player whose contributions in the community inspire others.

