Dance coach at Minn. Catholic school dismissed for living with fiancé

A dance coach at a Minnesota Catholic high school has been fired from her position after she refused to stop living with her fiancé.

As reported by Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO, New Ulm Cathedral (Minn.) head dance coach Melissa Marti was told she would not have her contract renewed by the school because she currently lives with her fiancé. The decision ends her 15-year tenure leading the school’s dance team, all because of a personal choice.

Here’s how WCCO set out the process that led to the coach’s de-facto dismissal:

Last month, (Marti) was informed by New Ulm Area Catholic Schools that her living situation was under investigation, and the decision to renew her contract was on hold. Marti, who is not Catholic, lives with her fiance and son. Marti received an email offering two options to keep her job: Alter her living arrangements so she’s not cohabitating before marriage, or proof of a marriage certificate by June 15.

Marti refused to comply, and New Ulm Area Catholic Schools refused to back down. The Catholic group won out (no surprise there), and while Marti’s situation has engendered sympathy across all social media outlets, those sentiments have yet to inspire a change of heart from the Catholic schools.

“You can only hope you teach them a little bit about life and not to judge,” Marti told WCCO. “To see what I’ve taught them, that’s why I do it.”

As much as Marti may have taught them while coaching, it’s clear that she’s teaching just as much in her refusal to be badgered into abandoning her own personal choice.