Dayton district AD, school principal on leave after basketball game brawl

A series of school officials in Dayton have all been disciplined for the aftermath of an in-game brawl.

As reported by the Dayton Daily News, the Dayton district wide athletic director, Mark Baker and Dunbar principal Crystal Phillips were both placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of a Jan. 10 basketball brawl. Meanwhile, Quiona Boffman, athletic director for Dunbar High School, and Dunbar junior varsity coach Donnovan Brown were both issued written reprimands for their own roles in the incident.

The punishments stem from Dunbar’s junior varsity boys basketball game against Thurgood Marshall, when an on-court brawl broke out with just four seconds remaining in the game after a hard foul. The brawl spread into a full-on melee, with fans from the crowd and players from the benches rushing on to the court to take part in the action, too.

According to Daily News, the players involved in the brawl also still have impending punishment, with all athletes who left the bench forced to serve a two-game suspension to start the 2018-19 season.

That follows on existing forfeits by the Dunbar JV team, which was forced to forfeit all games in January and February that followed the brawl because they failed to force the players who left the bench to serve their suspensions this season, as regulations called for.