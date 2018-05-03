Deer diary: Animals postpone baseball game in Colorado

Deer are a common sight in Manitou Springs, Colo., and on Tuesday, three deer disrupted a baseball game between host Manitou Springs and rival St. Mary’s (Colorado Springs), according to the Colorado High School Activities Association.

In the top of the sixth inning, the deer entered the field and it took 10 minutes for officials, even with an assist from Manitou Springs shortstop Joey Allen, to shoo the deer off the field through a side gate.

Manitou Springs is at the foot of Pike’s Peak and with a lesser than usual snowpack this year, drought conditions are in effect in the area and apparently the vision of all that green grass was too hard to pass up for the fauna.

This is not the first time that deer have disrupted games at Manitou. Football games as well as boys and girls soccer games have often been delayed by the animals.

St. Mary’s went on to win the non-conference game 5-2.