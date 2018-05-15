Defending champion The Hill School, Culver Military highlight field for GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

The Hill School of Ontario, Canada, will have a chance to defend its title in the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals.

The Pride are 7-4 entering the event, which will be held May 27-29 at Catholic University’s Cardinal Stadium in Washington, D.C.

The favorite going in will likely be Culver Military Academy (Culver, Ind.), which has won 38 games in a row, including a defeat this year of The Hill Academy.

The other teams in the event: Salisbury School (Salisbury, Conn.), which is 12-0; Bullis (Potomac, Md.), which is 15-3 and won the Interstate Athletic Conference; St. Sebastian’s School (Needham, Mass.), which is 14-2; The Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas), which is 18-3 and made it to its state Division 1 semifinals; St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Alexandria, Va.), which is 13-7, including a win over The Hill School; and Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Md.), which was the tournament runner-up last year and has a win over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes.

The event begins May 27 with the quarterfinals on ESPN3. The May 28 semifinals and the May 29 championship will air on ESPNU. Games will also be available through the ESPN App.

The schedule: