Four-star DeMatha Catholic DB DeMarcco Hellams commits to Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams is widely considered one of the top-100 overall recruits in the Class of 2019. That makes him very in-demand, so perhaps it shouldn’t be shocking that he didn’t commit to the in-state Terrapins, who currently boast just one four-star pledge.

Still, picking the perennial national title contenders Alabama is a different matter entirely, which is precisely what Hellams did on Monday. The four-star defensive back from Maryland power DeMatha Catholic committed to the Crimson Tide ahead of 25 other scholarship offers.

“I loved the environment that is created by the players and coaches of accountability, and a culture that is built on developing boys to be young men,” Hellams told 247Sports site BamaOnLine after a previous unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. “The practice was fast, fast, fast movement everywhere up tempo, no time wasted, and people doing their job.”

Hellams is the latest primetime recruit to choose Alabama since Maryland native Mike Locksley became one of Nick Saban’s head assistants. In addition to his role recruiting offensive skill players, Locksley takes a lead role recruiting many of the top preps from the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore Capital Beltway.

Hellams is certainly one of the most significant from Locksley’s patch to join the Tide since he arrived. Whether Hellams can help bring others from the Capital Beltway to the national champions remains to be seen, but could definitely make an impact on the Tide’s Class of 2019.