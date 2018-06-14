Deni Avdija's game foreign to most at NBA Top 100 Camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Deni Avdija, a 6-7 junior small forward from Israel, is one of handful of truly international players here at the NBA Players Top 100 Camp, but that’s not the only reason he stands out.

Most of the possessions here consist of one, maybe two passes on a trip downcourt, a lot of dribbling and a bull rush to the basket. Avdija is one of the few here who see the fullcourt pass in the making and can deliver it on time. He also has true three-point range but still is willing to mix it up inside.

RELATED: Five things we learned on Day 1 of the NBA Top 100 Camp

“It’s harder to show here because I came from a different style where you share the ball and all the guys touch the ball on offense,” he said. “Here’s there’s more individuality and guys here are playing for college and the scouts, so they play more individually. I don’t care. I play my style and try my best to fit their style. I’m trying to bring my European style and still dominate.”

Another thing that sets Avdija apart is he’s probably not going to be headed to the United States for his final two years of high school or for college. He plays for Israel’s U18 and U20 national teams as well as the Maccabi Teddy Tel Aviv club team. Last year, he averaged 15.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists at the U16 European Championships.

“You don’t know,” he said. “If I get a good offer and I feel comfortable moving, I’ll move. For now, I’m with Maccabi Teddy Tel Aviv, my club, and I feel comfortable there and they have taken good care of me and I have no reason to leave them.”