WVU football player Derrek Pitts cited for having handgun at HS basketball game

College football players can gain a lot of extra leeway because of their stardom on the field. That leeway doesn’t extend to handguns, however.

Derrek Pitts Jr. found that out the hard way on Saturday.

As reported by The Dominion Post, among other outlets, Pitts, a freshman football player for West Virginia, apparently decided to attend a high school basketball game Saturday night featuring his alma mater, South Charleston. He also decided to bring along his handgun. That was a poor choice.

As a 19-year-old, it’s illegal for Pitts to own a concealed handgun. It’s even more illegal for such a concealed handgun to be on school property, which is where Pitts was in the George Washington High parking lot when his weapon was discovered.

#WVU freshman safety Derrek Pitts at practice yesterday. Was top in-state player in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Wd3G3XFhIK — Keenan Cummings (@rivalskeenan) March 15, 2017

To his credit, Pitts allegedly admitted the gun was his as soon as he was asked about the weapon in his car. The weapon was confiscated, Pitts was cited and was not allowed into the game. No further drama ensued.

However, that doesn’t mean Pitts will escape further discipline from within the West Virginia football program. And perhaps he shouldn’t. Even if it was an honest mistake, there are much bigger questions worth asking about what a 19-year-old is doing with a concealed weapon when he has so much to lose.