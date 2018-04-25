Despite firing, Arizona's all-time winningest high school football coach leading team in spring ball until new coach hired

Paul Moro still was instructing, still encouraging, still leading the team has if he was working towards the 2018 football season.

But there will be no 2018 season at Tempe Marcos de Niza for the winningest high school coach in Arizona prep football history.

Moro said he was told by Marcos de Niza last week that he can’t return to lead the Padres after telling them he no longer wanted to teach.

Not the best timing.

Moro already had his spring football schedule set. It began Monday. So Moro is doing what he feels is right, leading the program through workouts until a new coach is hired. The school is expected to conduct interviews next week.

“People are like, ‘You’re crazy, they already fired you, why would you stay?’ ” Moro said. “But, see, I never coached for me. I’ve always coached for the kids. So I want to give them the best spring they can possibly have until they can hire another coach. It’s about the kids. It’s not about me. I’ll give up my time and everything. I love the kids. They love me.”

That was obvious on Tuesday with players attentive to every practice detail directed at them by Moro, who won 13 state championships during an illustrious career at Lakeside Blue Ridge.

Read the rest in The Arizona Republic