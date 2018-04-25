USA Today Sports

Despite firing, Arizona's all-time winningest high school football coach leading team in spring ball until new coach hired

David Wallace/azcentral sports

Despite firing, Arizona's all-time winningest high school football coach leading team in spring ball until new coach hired

News

Despite firing, Arizona's all-time winningest high school football coach leading team in spring ball until new coach hired

Paul Moro still was instructing, still encouraging, still leading the team has if he was working towards the 2018 football season.

But there will be no 2018 season at Tempe Marcos de Niza for the winningest high school coach in Arizona prep football history.

Moro said he was told by Marcos de Niza last week that he can’t return to lead the Padres after telling them he no longer wanted to teach.

Not the best timing.

Moro already had his spring football schedule set. It began Monday. So Moro is doing what he feels is right, leading the program through workouts until a new coach is hired. The school is expected to conduct interviews next week.

“People are like, ‘You’re crazy, they already fired you, why would you stay?’ ” Moro said. “But, see, I never coached for me. I’ve always coached for the kids. So I want to give them the best spring they can possibly have until they can hire another coach. It’s about the kids. It’s not about me. I’ll give up my time and everything. I love the kids. They love me.”

That was obvious on Tuesday with players attentive to every practice detail directed at them by Moro, who won 13 state championships during an illustrious career at Lakeside Blue Ridge.

Read the rest in The Arizona Republic

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2JrPlJA
Despite firing, Arizona's all-time winningest high school football coach leading team in spring ball until new coach hired
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.