Destanni Henderson calls invite to McDonald's Game 'dream come true'

Fort Myers (Fla.) star Destanni Henderson is no stranger to receiving praise for her play on the court. But the South Carolina-bound point guard admitted that landing a spot in the 2018 McDonald’s All American Game was different.

“After watching it on TV and following players all over the country, I would say it’s a dream come true,” Henderson said. “It’s a blessing and I’m honored to receive it.”

Henderson received her honorary jersey Tuesday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was amazing,” Henderson said of the ceremony. “They had all of our student-athletes come down, so it was pretty packed in here. It was wonderful.”

A preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection, Henderson’s Fort Myers team is favored to win the Florida Class 7A title despite sporting a deceiving 2-15 record. The Green Wave was forced to forfeit 11 wins due to the use of an ineligible player.

Henderson has helped Fort Myers to consecutive state titles, but winning a third and capping her senior year at the McDonald’s Game would be an ideal way to go out.

Regardless, Henderson looks forward to the upcoming experience in Atlanta.

“There’s going to be great competition, and I’ll see things I haven’t seen before,” Henderson said. “Everyone is gonna put on a show, and it’s gonna be worth watching.”