Detroit 2020 QB RaeQuan Beal turning heads on the camp circuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detroit Renaissance sophomore quarterback RaeQuan Beal made his feelings known in front of Drake Wilkins Jr., the team’s offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach.

“I’m the best quarterback in the state,’’ he said.

Wilkins didn’t hold him back.

Based on his recent work it would be hard to dispute the declaration.

May was a solid month for Beal. On Sunday, he took part in the “Best of the Midwest” camp at Grand Valley State University with 800 other players and 100 college coaches, throwing with confidence and with a purpose.

At 6-feet-4 and 210 pounds he can throw the ball 70-yards.

At the NIKE Opening in Canton, Ohio on May 5, Wilkins said he terrorized defensive backs with his arm and ability to read coverage.

“I try to throw guys open,’’ said Beal.

A day later at the Under Armour All-American Camp outside of Chicago, he also impressed. That Saturday, quarterback guru George Whitfield, whose list of pupils include names such as Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Connor Cook, invited him to California the first week of August.

He will be attending during the Michigan High School Athletic Association dead period.

“The conversation was great,’’ Beal said. “We were talking about my drop and my feet; keeping my feet under me. Most of my power comes from legs. Building up power in drop and keeping my feet moving. Everything else he said I was good at. He said make sure I keep my balance with my feet because everything starts from the bottom up. If my feet stay balanced and keep my elbow up and deliver the ball.

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press