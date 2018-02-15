Devon Dotson achieves 'life-long dream' of becoming McDonald's All-American

Providence Day (Charlotte) star Devon Dotson received his honorary jersey Thursday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was a great feeling,” Dotson said of the ceremony. “It was great seeing everyone there to support; it’s just unbelievable.”

MORE: Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance

Dotson, like many others, dreamed of being selected for the game since he was a child. But Dotson, unlike most, got the call.

“This has always been a life-long dream,” Dotson said. “When I started getting serious about basketball, this was one of the first goals I set.

“I’m just honored to be a part of it all.”

Shortly after the game, which will tip March 28 in Atlanta, Dotson will head to Lawrence, Kan., to suit up for the Kansas Jayhawks.

“I’m expecting to work,” Dotson said. “It’s not going to be easy. I’m just expecting to work hard and bring it everyday.”