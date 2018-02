McDonald’s All-American and Kansas signee Devon Dotson has dispatched opponents with relative ease at times this winter with Providence Day (N.C.). The Chargers’ 71-62 win over Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day on Feb. 9 was no different.

Dotson led the Chargers to sixth straight CISAA conference championship this winter, a berth in the N.C. Independent Schools Final Four, and won the CISAA Player of the Year for the second straight season.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)