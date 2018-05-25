VIDEO: St. John Bosco QB DJ Uiagalelei connects with Beaux Collins on a crazy 7v7 TD grab

DJ Uiagalelei is among the most hyped and heralded recruits in the Class of 2020, the sophomore leader of the St. John Bosco football program. Like Josh Rosen before him, Uiagalelei will be expected to lead the Braves to the California promised land for multiple seasons.

That’s a lot easier when you have players making catches like freshman wide receiver Beaux Collins.

Collins, a freshman at St. John Bosco, somehow extended, pulled in a slightly high pass from Uiagalelei, retained possession and scored an impressive 7v7 touchdown in stride. And all of that occurred in the span of three strides.

Watching Uiagalelei and Collins link up truly is taking a peek into the future. It’s likely the duo will be among the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2020 and 2021 respectively, with the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Uiagalelei already considered a 5-star recruit by Rivals.com, among others.

What will the duo accomplish together? Connect like they did in this recent scrimmage and the sky truly is the limit.