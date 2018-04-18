Miami Dolphins to have Stoneman Douglas football team, Aaron Feis' family announce draft picks

The nation’s sports community at large has rallied around Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) High ever since the Feb. 14 shooting, and the Miami pro sports teams have been at the forefront of doing what they can to help a grieving community.

The Miami Dolphins, for one, hosted a youth football clinic with the school in March. Come the NFL Draft next week, Stoneman Douglas will have a prominent presence along with the nearby NFL franchise.

Along with 18 graduating seniors from the Stoneman Douglas football team, the family of Parkland shooting victim and assistant football coach Aaron Feis will announce the Dolphins’ draft picks during Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 28. The Sun-Sentinel reports that the group will read the picks from the team’s training facility in Davie.

Feis, a security guard and assistant coach at Stoneman Douglas, was among 17 students and staffers killed in the Feb. 14 shooting. The 37-year-old raced into the building and shielding students from gunfire and has been lauded for his heroism ever since.

A 1999 Stoneman Douglas alum, Feis played center for the school’s football team. He eventually returned to his alma mater in 2002 as an assistant coach.

In addition to the youth football clinic, the Dolphins have been a fixture in lending their support to the Stoneman Douglas community since the shootings. According to the Sun-Sentinel, the organization donated $100,000 to the community and the coaching staff later donated an additional $17,500 to Feis’ family. Dolphins players have also visited with survivors of the shooting, as have members of the MLB’s Miami Marlins, NBA’s Miami Heat and NHL’s Florida Panthers.