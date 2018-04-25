N.M. basketball coach Dominick Baca facing felony charges for sex with students

Dominick Baca, an assistant basketball coach at Pecos High in New Mexico is facing a trio of felonies after allegedly having sex with two students, one of whom was 14 at the time.

According to a release from the New Mexico State Police, Baca, 29, was arrested Tuesday at his home.

Baca is believed to have had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old last February, and a 17-year-old earlier this year. Aside from engaging in sexual acts with the students, Baca is alleged to have sent them lewd messages and pictures.

According to the Sante Fe New Mexican, the 14-year-old had been interviewed by investigators last year but denied any relationship with Baca. She then changed her story once she heard there were other potential victims.