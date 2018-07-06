USA Today Sports

Four-star linebacker Donte Starks picks LSU

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

The LSU Tigers continue to build an impressive Class of 2019, mostly by keeping the best talent in the boot.

Late Thursday night the Tigers received a commitment from four-star John Ehret (La.) linebacker Donte Starks.

Starks is a top-10 national linebacker prospect and a top-10 player from the state of Louisiana. He’s the fourth huge linebacker prospect to join LSU’s Class of 2019, following Alabama linebacker Kendall McCallum, Mississippi linebacker Zach Edwards and Texas’ Marcel Brooks in a Tigers’ class that is practically bursting with athleticism and the potential to dominate.

In his video commitment posted to Twitter, Starks repeated that he was, “staying home,” multiple times, claiming that his lone goal and focus was to bring a national title back to LSU. He won’t be able to do it alone, but he might just be part of the recruiting class that gets LSU back over the hump. You just never know.

