Drake Stoops, son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, announced Friday that he has committed to play for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.

The Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/21dN8cYHQr — Drake Stoops (@Drake_stoops) January 12, 2018

A three-star recruit, Stoops had several offers and had recently visited Iowa. He will be a preferred walk-on at Oklahoma, according to OUDaily.com.

Stoops played wide receiver and returned kicks at Norman North (Okla.), and he turned a few highlight reel plays in his career.

Stoops in the 20th-ranked wide receiver in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.