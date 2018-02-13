DreamFearlessly contest begins for American Family Insurance slam dunk, 3-point contests

The final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are up for grabs, and you can help decide who will get to compete.
The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET to select the last participant in the slam dunk contest, and men’s and women’s three-point contests.
Sixteen athletes will begin in a bracket for each event with the athlete having the most votes in each matchup advancing to the next round. Fans can vote by entering the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at AmFam.com/FanVote. There is a limit of one vote per device per day for each head-to-head matchup.
The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected on CBS on Sunday, April 1 at 3:30 pm. ET.
Here is the schedule for each round:
- Round 1 Feb 13th-20th (16 players)
- Round 2 Feb 21st-28th (8 players)
- Round 3 March 1st -8th (4 players)
- Final Round March 9th-16th (2 players)
Here are the 16 players in each event who are eligible for the contest:
Dunk contest
- Manny Ansong (New Milford, Ct.)
- Robby Carmody (Mars, Pa.)
- Cade Combs (Harrisburg, Mo.)
- Jamal Harris (Indianapolis)
- Talen Horton-Tucker (Chicago)
- Michael Hayes (Tracy, Calif.)
- Jaxson Hayes (Cincinnati)
- Justin Wiersema (Loveland, Colo.)
- Hagen Wright (Payson, Utah)
- Detorrion Ware (Hopkinsville, Ky.)
- Brent Price (Wheeling, W. Va.)
- Elijah Austell (Stockbridge, Ga.)
- Cade Byers (Pikeville, Ky.)
- Kyle Johnson (Cincinnati)
- Emmitt Matthews (Tacoma, Wash.)
- Nigel Hawkins (Houston)
Men’s 3-point championship
- Nick Sampeck (Blanco, Texas)
- Sam Phillips (Forney, Texas)
- Ahmad Jeffries (Greensboro, N.C.)
- Hayden Sprenkel (Boone Terre, Mo.)
- Scott Gowan (Rockford, Ill.)
- Casey Tuttle (Williamsville, Ill.)
- Jalen Moore (Cloverdale, Ind.)
- Tashon Brown (Phoenix)
- Tyler Herro (Greenfield, Wis.)
- Cody Young (Adna, Wash.)
- Cam Berry (Santee, Calif.)
- Jonathon Geier (Versailles, Mo.)
- Adam Flagler (Duluth, Ga.)
- Jacob Bolwerk (Jackson, Wis.)
- Timmy Benavides (San Antonio)
- Doak Stangle (Boerne, Texas)
Women’s 3-point championship
- Natalie Nickless (Carmel, Ind.)
- Hailey Walker (Gilbert, Ariz.)
- Lexy Lake (Harrodsburg, Ky.)
- Caitlyn Poore (Shelbina, Mo.)
- Cassidy Hardin (Greenwood, Ind.)
- McKenna Baker (Brownsburg, Ind.)
- Sydney Johnson (Tampa)
- Kylie Radebaugh (Ashland, Ohio)
- Kaylee Pierce (Massillon, Ohio)
- Anna Gorman (Chandler, Ariz.)
- Tomi Taiwo (Carmel, Ind.)
- Tierra Morris (Richmond, Va.)
- Kayla Franklin (New Haven, Ct.)
- Macee Sugrue (Orlando)
- Abby Walker (Cloverdale, Ind.)
- Alyssa Kuskie (Winnemucca, Nev.)