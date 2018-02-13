DreamFearlessly contest begins for American Family Insurance slam dunk, 3-point contests

The final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are up for grabs, and you can help decide who will get to compete.

The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET to select the last participant in the slam dunk contest, and men’s and women’s three-point contests.

Sixteen athletes will begin in a bracket for each event with the athlete having the most votes in each matchup advancing to the next round. Fans can vote by entering the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at AmFam.com/FanVote. There is a limit of one vote per device per day for each head-to-head matchup.

The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected on CBS on Sunday, April 1 at 3:30 pm. ET.

Here is the schedule for each round:

Round 1 Feb 13th-20th (16 players)

Round 2 Feb 21st-28th (8 players)

Round 3 March 1st -8th (4 players)

Final Round March 9th-16th (2 players)

Here are the 16 players in each event who are eligible for the contest:

Dunk contest

Manny Ansong (New Milford, Ct.)

Robby Carmody (Mars, Pa.)

Cade Combs (Harrisburg, Mo.)

Jamal Harris (Indianapolis)

Talen Horton-Tucker (Chicago)

Michael Hayes (Tracy, Calif.)

Jaxson Hayes (Cincinnati)

Justin Wiersema (Loveland, Colo.)

Hagen Wright (Payson, Utah)

Detorrion Ware (Hopkinsville, Ky.)

Brent Price (Wheeling, W. Va.)

Elijah Austell (Stockbridge, Ga.)

Cade Byers (Pikeville, Ky.)

Kyle Johnson (Cincinnati)

Emmitt Matthews (Tacoma, Wash.)

Nigel Hawkins (Houston)

Men’s 3-point championship

Nick Sampeck (Blanco, Texas)

Sam Phillips (Forney, Texas)

Ahmad Jeffries (Greensboro, N.C.)

Hayden Sprenkel (Boone Terre, Mo.)

Scott Gowan (Rockford, Ill.)

Casey Tuttle (Williamsville, Ill.)

Jalen Moore (Cloverdale, Ind.)

Tashon Brown (Phoenix)

Tyler Herro (Greenfield, Wis.)

Cody Young (Adna, Wash.)

Cam Berry (Santee, Calif.)

Jonathon Geier (Versailles, Mo.)

Adam Flagler (Duluth, Ga.)

Jacob Bolwerk (Jackson, Wis.)

Timmy Benavides (San Antonio)

Doak Stangle (Boerne, Texas)

Women’s 3-point championship