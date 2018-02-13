USA Today Sports

#DreamFearlessly contest begins for American Family Insurance slam dunk, 3-point contests

High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships

The final spots in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are up for grabs, and you can help decide who will get to compete.

The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contest begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET to select the last participant in the slam dunk contest, and men’s and women’s three-point contests.

Sixteen athletes will begin in a bracket for each event with the athlete having the most votes in each matchup advancing to the next round. Fans can vote by entering the High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships website at AmFam.com/FanVote. There is a limit of one vote per device per day for each head-to-head matchup.

The eventual winner in each event will compete against competitors already selected on CBS on Sunday, April 1 at 3:30 pm. ET.

Here is the schedule for each round:

  • Round 1 Feb 13th-20th (16 players)
  • Round 2 Feb 21st-28th (8 players)
  • Round 3 March 1st -8th (4 players)
  • Final Round March 9th-16th (2 players)

Here are the 16 players in each event who are eligible for the contest:

Dunk contest

  • Manny Ansong (New Milford, Ct.)
  • Robby Carmody (Mars, Pa.)
  • Cade Combs (Harrisburg, Mo.)
  • Jamal Harris (Indianapolis)
  • Talen Horton-Tucker (Chicago)
  • Michael Hayes (Tracy, Calif.)
  • Jaxson Hayes (Cincinnati)
  • Justin Wiersema (Loveland, Colo.)
  • Hagen Wright (Payson, Utah)
  • Detorrion Ware (Hopkinsville, Ky.)
  • Brent Price (Wheeling, W. Va.)
  • Elijah Austell (Stockbridge, Ga.)
  • Cade Byers (Pikeville, Ky.)
  • Kyle Johnson (Cincinnati)
  • Emmitt Matthews (Tacoma, Wash.)
  • Nigel Hawkins (Houston)

Men’s 3-point championship

  • Nick Sampeck (Blanco, Texas)
  • Sam Phillips (Forney, Texas)
  • Ahmad Jeffries (Greensboro, N.C.)
  • Hayden Sprenkel (Boone Terre, Mo.)
  • Scott Gowan (Rockford, Ill.)
  • Casey Tuttle (Williamsville, Ill.)
  • Jalen Moore (Cloverdale, Ind.)
  • Tashon Brown (Phoenix)
  • Tyler Herro (Greenfield, Wis.)
  • Cody Young (Adna, Wash.)
  • Cam Berry (Santee, Calif.)
  • Jonathon Geier (Versailles, Mo.)
  • Adam Flagler (Duluth, Ga.)
  • Jacob Bolwerk (Jackson, Wis.)
  • Timmy Benavides (San Antonio)
  • Doak Stangle (Boerne, Texas)

Women’s 3-point championship

  • Natalie Nickless (Carmel, Ind.)
  • Hailey Walker (Gilbert, Ariz.)
  • Lexy Lake (Harrodsburg, Ky.)
  • Caitlyn Poore (Shelbina, Mo.)
  • Cassidy Hardin (Greenwood, Ind.)
  • McKenna Baker (Brownsburg, Ind.)
  • Sydney Johnson (Tampa)
  • Kylie Radebaugh (Ashland, Ohio)
  • Kaylee Pierce (Massillon, Ohio)
  • Anna Gorman (Chandler, Ariz.)
  • Tomi Taiwo (Carmel, Ind.)
  • Tierra Morris (Richmond, Va.)
  • Kayla Franklin (New Haven, Ct.)
  • Macee Sugrue (Orlando)
  • Abby Walker (Cloverdale, Ind.)
  • Alyssa Kuskie (Winnemucca, Nev.)

