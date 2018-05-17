USA Today Sports

Drew Brees surprises high school QB with prosthetic leg

Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP

Drew Brees surprises high school QB with prosthetic leg

News

Drew Brees surprises high school QB with prosthetic leg

High school quarterback Alex Ruiz found himself “above cloud nine” last Friday after his favorite football player, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, presented him with his first prosthetic leg.

Ruiz, who plays for Linfield Christian High School in Temecula, Calif., had his left leg amputated below the knee in February as a result of a severe knee injury he suffered in an October game.

Brees surprised Ruiz at a flag-football event in San Diego and even threw the football around after giving him his new prosthetic. Brees said once Ruiz gets comfortable with the prosthetic, he’ll transition into an athletic prosthetic — with the aim of playing football again.

“It’s going to allow him to walk around, get around, and then eventually get to the point where he’s able to play football again,” Brees told San Diego reporters. “Because ask him right now and there’s no denying the look in his eye that that’s what he wants to do.”

Brees told ESPN the presentation was “very emotional” and “really exciting.”

“If there’s anything above cloud nine, that’s where I’m at right now,” Ruiz told reporters.

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2IP5dJr
Drew Brees surprises high school QB with prosthetic leg
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.