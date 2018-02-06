Duke signee Cam Reddish proud to see hard work pay off with presentation of McDonald's jersey

Depending on which rankings you fancy, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) shooting guard Cam Reddish lingers everywhere from No. 1 to No. 3.

That might mean something to the average high school basketball player, but Reddish couldn’t care less about where recruiting services have him slotted; as cliché as it sounds, his only concern is how hard he’s working on a daily basis.

On Monday he was rewarded for that hard work when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by Reddish’s school and presented him with an honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“It’s still sinking in for me,” Reddish said. “It’s kind of a surreal feeling. I can’t believe it. It’s just an honor.”

Reddish is 1 of 4 recruits that make up the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for Duke; some are calling the class the best ever assembled since recruiting rankings came about in the early 2000s.

In the ESPN 100, Reddish checks in at No. 3, behind Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett and Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson.

The Blue Devils also landed the No. 1 point guard in the class Tre Jones, who checks in at No. 12 overall.

“We all talk all day every day and we’re ready to get down there and get to work,” Reddish said. “We don’t really think about what everyone’s saying about the class being the best or anything like that. We’re all just hard workers and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

Reddish dominated the Nike EYBL this past summer with Team Final (Penn.) pumping in 22.4 points and 7.8 rebounds a game and has been equally dominant this season at Westtown.

Reddish will team up with Jones for the West team at the McDonald’s All American Game.

