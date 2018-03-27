Duke signees Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett working on getting Drake to Cameron

ATLANTA – It’s no secret that hip hop superstar Drake has an affinity for all things Kentucky. He’s a regular at the Wildcats’ season kickoff Big Blue Madness event and is unabashed about his love and admiration for John Calipari.

That said, next season may very well be the year that Drake makes an appearance to support the Wildcats’ sworn enemy – Duke.

“We’re gonna try to get him there,” Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson said of Drake. “Hopefully, he’ll come on out.”

Clearly, every high school player with a pulse wants Drake sitting courtside at one of his games in college, but Williamson has an in that no one else does: They’re friends.

Yes, really.

Williamson is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 100, but he’s easily the most well-known player in the country with an Instagram following steadily approaching two million courtesy of his rim-rocking dunk shows in virtually every game.

Last year, Drake famously posted a pic of him wearing Williamson’s Spartanburg Day jersey on Instagram and the two have been frequent text buddies ever since. Drake was one of the first people to personally congratulate Williamson on his commitment to Duke.

Add in the fact that Duke also has Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 overall player, coming to Durham, N.C., next season and Drake’s courtside appearance at a Duke game next season seems almost inevitable.

Barrett is a native of Canada like Drake.

Both Williamson and Barrett will suit up for the East in the McDonald’s All American Game, which tips at Phillips Arena on Wednesday.

“This would be the year to come,” Barrett said. “It’s something that me and Zion have talked about so we’re hoping it happens. Drake at Cameron would be insane.”

Barrett was quick to point out that Cameron’s “insane” atmosphere didn’t need any boost to be off the energetic charts.

“Cameron is Cameron,” Barrett said. “It’s the best basketball environment in the world, but having Drake there would be so crazy. We would really appreciate having him there so we’re trying to make it happen; hopefully it works out.”

