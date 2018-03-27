USA Today Sports

Duke's historic four-man class attempts to spell K-R-Z-Y-Z-E-W-S-K-I

Duke's historic four-man class attempts to spell K-R-Z-Y-Z-E-W-S-K-I

McDonalds All American Game

Duke's historic four-man class attempts to spell K-R-Z-Y-Z-E-W-S-K-I

ATLANTA – Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett can score in any way imaginable, Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson seemingly loosens the hinges on the rim with his thunderous dunks, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) shooting guard Cam Reddish can drain NBA threes in abundance and Apple Valley (Minn.) point guard Tre Jones can thread the perfect pass through three defenders.

That much we already know, but on this overcast afternoon at McDonald’s All American practice on Tuesday, what we were curious about was how well Duke’s star-studded 2018 recruiting class can spell.

We posed this not-so-simple word: K-R-Z-Y-Z-E-W-S-K-I.

Check out the video to see how they made out.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , , , McDonalds All American Game

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2DXpw0H
Duke's historic four-man class attempts to spell K-R-Z-Y-Z-E-W-S-K-I
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.