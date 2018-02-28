Dwyane Wade dedicated his Heat season to Stoneman Douglas victim Joaquin Oliver. Then he hit a game-winner

Don’t call it a comeback. Just call it pure motivation.

The Miami Heat have been rejuvenated by the return of longtime franchise lynchpin Dwyane Wade at the trade deadline. Wade himself has appeared at ease and comfortable again in the clutch, which is a critical development for Miami’s success. That reached a new level Tuesday, just a day after Wade dedicated the remainder of his NBA season to a Marjory Stoneman Douglas victim who was buried in his jersey.

As Wade noted on social media, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver was buried Sunday. His family opted to place him in his coffin while wearing his favorite Wade Heat jersey. The decision clearly touched Wade, who responded by dedicating his season to Oliver on Twitter:

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

With the Heat facing off against the 76ers in Miami a day later, Wade arrived at American Airlines Arena and wrote Oliver’s name on his shoes. The team wore patches memorializing the victims on their jerseys. And then Wade went out and drilled a game-winner in the final eight seconds to give Miami an emotional win.

Yesterday, Dwyane Wade dedicated his season to Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver. Tonight, he hit the game winner with his name on his shoes. pic.twitter.com/H38Xv7b512 — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2018

Afterward, Wade was cognizant of just how much that shot and his dedication to Oliver meant:

Parkland school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver was buried with Dwyane Wade’s name on his back. Tonight, Wade played with Oliver’s name on his sneakers. pic.twitter.com/sUzPQwj4hw — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 28, 2018

“That (Oliver’s family) thought of me in that process, as something that he would have wanted, is mindboggling,” Wade told the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds. “Some due respect to him and his family.”

And to all the families of the victims. For one night they got to celebrate another Heat win, just like old times.