VIDEO: Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire Wade, dishes jaw-dropping assist in AAU game

Zaire Wade is still only a sophomore, but he’s already making jaw-dropping plays.

Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, is done with his sophomore high school season at American Heritage (Fla.) High, but is just gearing up his run through the AAU circuit. It was in that capacity, playing for his father’s Wade Elite team, that he offered up a no-look misdirection dish that created an easy bucket and a quick reminder of Wade’s impressive genetics.

That’s the younger Wade, looking quite a bit like Dad. The 6-foot-2 point guard still has a ways to go, but he has time to prove that he belongs in a Division I program like his father did.

The first step? More impressive performances like Wade put up at the Icebreaker Hoopfest, where he led Wade Elite to the tournament title behind 7 assists per game.