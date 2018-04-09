USA Today Sports

E.J. Montgomery commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has found its big man for the 2018 recruiting class.

Five-star forward EJ Montgomery committed to the Wildcats after hosting UK coach John Calipari in his home Sunday, he told 247Sports.

“My parents just wanted me to go to a school that I can get develop the most,” Montgomery told 247Sports. “Their track record with their players in the NBA shows that they’re pretty good at it.”

Montgomery originally committed to Auburn last year but reopened his recruitment when that program was among those mentioned in the FBI investigation into college basketball.

