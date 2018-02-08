E.J. Montgomery fulfills goal after receiving McDonald's jersey

Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) forward E.J. Montgomery can vividly remember watching the 2010 McDonald’s All American Game when players like Jared Sullinger and Kyrie Irving were dominating the competition.

Still, it wasn’t until last year when fellow Georgia native Collin Sexton put on a show and won the POWERADE JamFest dunk contest that Montgomery felt “really anxious” about making the game.

“I said I’ve gotta get in that game,” Montgomery said. “I always wanted to be in it, but I really wanted to be in it after last year.”

He got the news last month that he’d accomplished that goal and on Thursday the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with an honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“It’s a great honor,” Montgomery said. “Just to be in a game that has had so many legends in it is something I’m proud to be a part of.”

This season, Montgomery is averaging 26 points and 13 rebounds a game for the Wildcats who are 12-9.

They face Campbell (Ga.) in the first round of the regionals on Friday.

“Just having this jersey definitely has me way more excited to play tomorrow,” Montgomery said. “I’m definitely ready to put on a show.”

Montgomery, who is ranked No. 16 overall in the ESPN 100, will suit up for the East team at the McDonald’s All American Game.

