East Texas high school lost 9 coaches since end of school year, has none on football staff

A single East Texas high school is suffering through a bona fide coaching crisis, losing nine of its coaches and its longtime athletic director in less than a month since the 2017-18 school year came to an end.

As reported by Tyler-based news network KETK, Frankston High School has lost a total of nine coaches since the school year ended on May 25. While the total number of departing coaches is extraordinarily high, the truth is that seven of the nine come from the same sport; following the departure of now-former football coach and athletic director Kevin Chase, seven assistant coaches also left.

Yet because some of those assistants also helped lead other sports, the sudden departures have devastated the school’s boys sports; per KETK, only the boys basketball and an assistant baseball coach are still on the school’s staff.

As for the severance agreement that led to the departure of Chase, KETK reported that it was brought on by a lawsuit from former Moody High quarterback Steven Davis, who claimed to be injured during a training drill where players flipped giant tractor tires up a hill before rolling them back down to a teammate; Davis suffered serious facial injuries brought on by one of those rolling tires.

Now, with Chase gone from Frankston, the school has to completely recreate its football staff in the span of roughly a month before summer training practices begin August 6.

As for Davis, he’s still working to recover from the injury, which occurred in spring of 2016.

“I mean, just in general, I feel like it wasn’t a very smart idea to roll tires down a hill,” Davis told KETK. “Tractor tires at that and just tires in general.”