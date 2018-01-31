Edwardsville leaps into Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Edwardsville (Ill.) is the biggest mover in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

The unbeaten Tigers jumped 34 spots to No. 13.

The top four teams remained the same, led by Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.).

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. As teams play more games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

The data is current through games Sunday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.