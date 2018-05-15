Effort to end spring football in Kentucky stifled after 'pushback'

A proposal to eliminate spring football practice in Kentucky will be withdrawn before it ever gets to a vote.

Central High School athletic director Ryan Bringhurst, one of eight Louisville athletic directors to submit the proposal in February, said “a considerable amount of pushback” led the group to withdraw the proposal.

A vote would have been held Sept. 20 during the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s annual delegate meeting.

The proposal called for spring practice to be eliminated during the 2019-20 school year and also would have removed a restriction that would have allowed football teams to participate in seven-on-seven practices and “passing league play” from June 1-24, although those events would not have been covered by the KHSAA’s catastrophic insurance coverage.

The other Louisville ADs listed on the proposal were DeSales’ Don Bowers, Manual’s David Zuberer, Moore’s Tim Gentry, Seneca’s Scott Ricks, Trinity’s Rob Saxton, Valley’s William Raleigh and Waggener’s Jamie Dumstorf. Bowers later said he would vote against the proposal after seeing how it was worded.

The KHSAA abolished spring football practice in 1977 but reinstated it in 1998, allowing schools to conduct 10 practices during a three-week period once basketball season ends. The first two days of spring practice must be non-contact, and four of the 10 total days must be non-contact.

Bringhurst said two main issues led to the original proposal. One, he said, was safety concerns related to athletes competing in full pads during the spring after just two days of non-contact drills. Football players have a much longer acclimation period during summer practice.

