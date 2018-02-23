Eight Indiana basketball players suspended for playing non-school games

Eight Hamilton County high school boys basketball players have been suspended for playing in non-school sports competition during the season, a violation of Indiana High School Athletic Association rules.

Six players from Noblesville and two from Hamilton Heights participated in games this month at the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club. The penalty, according to IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox, could call for up to a 365-day suspension. But the penalty traditionally calls for a suspension not to exceed the amount of non-school games played.

“The violation was self-reported and we are waiting to receive, in writing, how many non-school games were played,” Cox said. “Apparently, it was three games so the penalty would be three games.”

