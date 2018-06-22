USA Today Sports

Eight of the top 15 picks in the NBA draft were ALL-USA players

Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Beginning with overall No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton, eight of the first 15 players taken in the NBA Draft on Thursday night were former American Family Insurance ALL-USA selections in high school.

Besides Ayton, No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III, No. 5 Trae Young, No. 7 Wendell Carter Jr., No. 8 Collin Sexton, No. 11 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, No. 12 Miles Bridges and No. 14 Michael Porter Jr., were all ALL-USA selections in high school.

As a contrast, only four NCAA consensus first or second-team All-Americans were taken among the first 15 selections.

