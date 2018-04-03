E.J. Montgomery's rise to coveted five-star prospect no surprise to hoops-obsessed family

ATLANTA – Efrem and Glenda Montgomery fell in love because of basketball.

They met freshman year at North Carolina Central, where Efrem and Glenda both went to the historically black university in Durham to play ball. The day she arrived, her basketball coach asked Efrem, the only guy already on campus with a car, to take Glenda to the store.

“We’ve been together ever since,” Glenda said.

So it’s no wonder their youngest child E.J. Montgomery is mulling over scholarship offers to play for Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and others. Ranked the No. 12 overall senior in the country, the 6-foot-10 forward from Marietta, Georgia is one of the best players in the 2018 class yet to make a college decision.

He has a basketball-obsessed family to help him navigate.

Both his parents became coaches. Glenda spent 12 total years and eight seasons as the head coach at Indian River State College, and Efrem helped his wife at the Florida community college and also guided high school programs.

Oldest daughter Brittni played for Virginia Tech and Central Florida and middle child Brandy starred at Auburn. Both currently play professionally (Brittni in Australia, Brandy in Sweden) and enjoyed a good chunk of their childhood terrorizing baby brother E.J. on the hoop in front of their house.

“They always beat up on me,” E.J. admits. “I always went in the house crying.”

That ended, E.J. says, when he hit a growth spurt around age 10. But he and his sisters never stopped learning the game from their parents.

After Efrem and Glenda took corporate jobs out of college, Glenda chose to stay home when Brittni was born and eventually boredom led to time spent as a volunteer basketball assistant at a nearby high school. Glenda said she excelled “as a motivator who could get kids to perform well,” and her coaching career took off.

Brittni, Brandy and E.J., “were always around when they were little, just picking up on things and learning,” Glenda said. “We were speaking into other people’s lives and teaching them basketball. When our kids got a little bit older, it was like, ‘Wow, we’ve got three basketball players.’ That’s how it was.”

Efrem and Glenda maintained basketball training and coached their kids’ teams until eighth grade. Glenda says Efrem properly balanced the coach-parent dynamic and both say Glenda was the toughest of the two when dealing with basketball matters.

“Moms want what is best for their kids and you want them to strive and go hard at everything and understand nothing is given,” she said. “You’ve got to go hard.”

Efrem and Glenda felt the year before high school was the right time for other voices and influences to take over as their children’s primary coaches. E.J. spent his sophomore and junior seasons at prep powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida before moving to Wheeler High (Georgia) to finish his high school career.

“It’s harder to watch and not coach,” Efrem said. “When I’m coaching I could get on them and tell them what they need and what to do. As a coach I wouldn’t want a parent telling me what to do, so I don’t want to be telling my kids something from the stands.”

Those talks were saved for the car-ride home. As Brittni and Brandy created a way to earn a living on the hardwood, E.J. developed into a five-star high school prospect. He committed to Auburn last year but backed off his pledge when the Tigers’ program was included in the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting. Montgomery was not implicated, but the scandal did leave him without his originally intended college basketball home.

And that’s when Efrem and Glenda, who both said they’ve pretty much seen all things basketball related at nearly every level, learned how intense a basketball life truly could become.

The prestige of the programs that reached out mixed with Montgomery’s steady rise in recruiting rankings turned his recruitment into a frenetic adventure.

“I knew it was going to be tough but not like this,” Efrem said. “We’re getting bombarded. It’s crazy.”

In February, the family unofficially visited North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky and hosted coaches Roy Williams and John Calipari at their home. Tom Crean visited last week shortly after taking over at Georgia and Vanderbilt signees Darius Garland and Simi Shittu worked him hard about at the McDonald’s All American game last week about joining them next season in Nashville.

“I’m just taking it in, and I have to go back through everything,” Montgomery said. He said he will take official visits to Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky and could also visit Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

“He’s in a pretty good position and blessed to have these options,” Glenda said.

A decision is not imminent at this time.

“We definitely want to take it slow because we want it to be the right fit,” Efrem said. “This is the most important decision that he’s got to make. We’re going on visits, watching teams play, going to practices to see style of play and the development piece.”

E.J. admitted the attention created by his recruitment isn’t his idea of fun. He said he doesn’t enjoy interviews or talking about himself. But with Efrem and Glenda both nearby during the McDonald’s All-American media day last week in Atlanta, their youngest and latest hoops prodigy pointed to his parents and conveyed gratitude for growing up in a basketball world.

“Everything I know now I learned from them,” E.J. said. “They teach me every time I step on the floor and every day I learn something new.”

