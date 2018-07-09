Elite hoops recruits Noah Farrakhan, R.J. Barrett, Tre Jones are here to #DoTheShiggy

In case you missed it while enjoying your Fourth of July barbecue, a new dance craze broke out across social media, inspired by the Drake song ‘In My Feelings.’ As one might expect given the involvement of an artist without whom no prep basketball warm up playlist is complete, some of the most high profile basketball recruits of both the 2018 and 2018 class got involved.

Filming their dance routines on cell phones and posting them to social media networks with the hashtag #DoTheShiggy and #InMyFeelings, incoming Duke hoopsters Tre Jones and top 2018 recruit R.J. Barrett offered up the following:

Tre Jones, the younger brother of former Apple Valley (Minn.) and Duke star turned Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, was certainly the more active half of the duo’s Shiggy throwdown, with Barrett more grooving along with the beat.

Yet neither of the Duke players could compare to the effort of 2019 recruit Noah Farrakhan, who absolutely killed the Shiggy routine while rocking a very summer outfit of aquamarine-esque shorts, pink shirt and a Gucci sweatshirt.

For real, this is a #DoTheShiggy contender:

There have been plenty of other celebrities to chip in to the #DoTheShiggy movement. Odell Beckham Jr. James Harden. Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.

Are any of them better than Farrakhan? Well, sure. Ciara is hard to top, but that’s not a fair fight. Let’s see DangeRussWilson try to get down like a top-30 hoops prospect.