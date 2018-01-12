Elite players invade Spalding Hoophall Classic

From Sportscenter Top 10 mainstays to supreme bucket-getters we’ve zeroed in on five of the players you can’t miss at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Jan. 11-15 at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.

SCHEDULE: 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic

MORE: Top teams, players to battle at Hoophall Classic

R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), G

College: Duke

Why you can’t miss him: Barrett, the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 100, is the most dynamic player in the nation, combining elite athleticism with marksman-like accuracy from the perimeter and mid-range and a hoops IQ that rates off the charts. Barrett annihilated the competition in the FIBA U19 World Cup this past summer including a 38-point, 17-rebound effort in a win over Team USA. He went on to win the gold medal for the Canadian National Team and led the Nike EYBL, widely regarded as the country’s most competitive circuit, in scoring averaging 28 points per game for UPlay Canada.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.), SF

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: No player in high school basketball is a bigger draw than Williamson, who combines elite athleticism with brute force and skill to dominate the opposition. Williamson, the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 100, has been a regular on the Sportscenter Top 10 with his rim-rocking dunks and mind-boggling blocks. Williamson has missed most of the season nursing a foot injury, but will be hungry to leave his mark on this big stage.

Cam Reddish, Westtown School (Pa.), SG

College: Duke

Why you can’t miss him: Reddish, the No. 3 overall player in the ESPN 100, is one of the most complete scorers in the country with the ability to efficiently score on all three levels. Reddish is a matchup nightmare on the perimeter with his 6-foot-7 inch frame and 7-1 wingspan.

Bol Bol, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), C

College: Oregon

Why you can’t miss him: Bol, the No. 4 overall player in the ESPN 100, is a matchup nightmare for anyone in the post with his 7-foot-2 frame, 7-8 wingspan and 9-7 standing reach. That translated into 24.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game on the Nike EYBL where he was named MVP this past summer.

Vernon Carey Jr., University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), F

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Even as a junior, Carey, the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 60, could make the case to be a top three player in the 2018 class; a 6-foot-10 combo forward with a steady stroke from the perimeter, solid ball handling skills and a dominant low post game.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY