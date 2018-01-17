VIDEO: Elite recruits and even a mayor give last minute sales pitches to Zion Williamson

On January 20, Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson will face the impossible decision of picking between Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Clemson and South Carolina.

MORE: Hoophall Classic Coverage

Imagine having to make a decision in which each option is absolutely right for different reasons.

“The fact that I have to actually pick one school is starting to be more real in my mind,” Williamson wrote in his USA TODAY Blog.

To help aid him in this impossible decision we summoned Greenfield School (Wilson, N.C.) point guard Coby White, a North Carolina signee, Greensboro Day School (N.C.) shooting guard John Newman, a Clemson signee, John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.) point guard Immanuel Quickley, a Keutucky signee, Apple Valley (Minn.) point guard Tre Jones, a Duke signee, and Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin, a South Carolina alum, and had them share their perspective on why each of their schools would suit him best.

Check out the video below to see their convincing spiels.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY